Olivier Awards winners to be revealed on 25 October

This year's Olivier Awards will be presented in a special ceremony on 25 October.

The winners will be unveiled in a special digital broadcast hosted by Jason Manford, presented on ITV and Magic FM. It will be filmed in different areas of The London Palladium, featuring "unique performances and interviews" filmed next month.

The main show will be broadcast on ITV with a special pre-show broadcast on Official London Theatre's YouTube channel showing winners from categories not being presented on air.

The organisation has also revealed that the 2021 Awards are unlikely to go ahead, given the ongoing pandemic and absence of nominees. It has also committed to investigate the set-up of the awards and "ensure all aspects of diversity and inclusion are considered", with results expected next spring.

Julian Bird, chief executive of Society of London Theatre and executive producer of the Olivier Awards, said: "We are excited to be able to honour this year's nominees and winners during a very difficult time for our industry, and demonstrate the outstanding talent we have in our theatre sector in the UK. Coming together to celebrate their achievements feels more poignant now than ever before as we all fight collectively to save our theatre industry. I hope that everyone working in, or simply missing the theatre, will join us on the 25 October to celebrate last year's achievements and remain hopeful for our future".

