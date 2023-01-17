Olivier Awards to be hosted by Hannah Waddingham

Further details have been revealed for this year's Olivier Awards.

This year, the event will take place on Sunday 2 April at the Royal Albert Hall – with choreographer Anthony Van Laast (Tina) set to serve as creative director.

Emmy Award-winner Hannah Waddingham (Hocus Pocus 2, Ted Lasso) will host the awards, it has been revealed today.

Waddingham grew her career in the world of musicals, having appeared in The Wizard of Oz, Into the Woods and more. She even won a WhatsOnStage Award for her turn in the former in 2012.

Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, co-CEOs of the Society of London Theatre (who oversee the awards), said: "The Olivier Awards are the highlight of the theatrical calendar - a time for the industry to come together with fans to celebrate the extraordinary talent both on our stages and behind the curtain.

"Already, in our first few months of this job, it is clear that we have joined a uniquely innovative, diverse and resilient sector. To be able to recognise these qualities on the stage of the Royal Albert Hall will be a real thrill. We are also hugely thankful for Mastercard's continued support."