Noises Off to transfer to the West End starring Meera Syal and more

Michael Frayn's hit Noises Off will transfer from the Lyric Hammersmith to the West End.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, the new revival of Frayn's metatheatrical comedy will star Meera Syal, Lloyd Owen, Daniel Rigby and Simon Rouse, with further West End casting to be announced.

The backstage comedy follows what happens during the creation and production of a sex farce called Nothing On. The original production first opened at the Lyric Hammersmith in 1982 and was directed by Michael Blakemore. It went on to transfer to the West End where it ran until 1987. The original cast included Patricia Routledge, Paul Eddington and Nicky Henson.

The revival has designs by Max Jones.

It received the full five stars from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton when it first opened in west London, with Crompton describing Herrin's production as "the most purely funny I have seen."

The piece runs at the Garrick Theatre from 27 September to 4 January.