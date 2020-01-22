Noah Thomas joins Bianca Del Rio, Melissa Jacques and Preeya Kalidas in West End Everybody's Talking About Jamie

WhatsOnStage went backstage to meet the new faces now starring in Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End.

Noah Thomas, who won the role following a series of open auditions, takes on the titular role of Jamie New in the show, with new cast members including Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti Pasha, David O'Reilly in the role of Laika Virgin, Leon Craig as Sandra Bollock and Jordan Ricketts playing Dean.

Continuing with the show are current cast members: Melissa Jacques (Margaret New), Preeya Kalidas (Miss Hedge), Sejal Keshwala (Ray), Roy Haylock/Bianca Del Rio (Hugo/Loco Chanelle), James Gillan (Tray Sophisticay), Marlon G. Day (Dad), Alexander Archer (Mickey), Zahra Jones (Becca), Emily Kenwright (Vicki), Jordan Laviniere (Cy), Harriet Payne (Bex), Tilly La Belle Yengo (Fatimah), Marvyn Charles (Swing), Rachel Seirian (Swing) and Gillian Ford (Understudy).

New cast members also include Zion Battles (Levi), Keenan Knight (Sayid), Ebony Clarke (Swing/Dance Captain), Joe Wolstenholme (Swing) and Brian James Leys (Understudy).

The musical first opened at Sheffield Crucible in spring 2017, transferring to the West End later that year. The piece won a number of WhatsOnStage Awards in 2018, including Best New Musical.