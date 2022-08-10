New West End Cabaret cast announced

New Cabaret cast has been announced.

BAFTA nominee Callum Showells (It's A Sin) and Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer will join the show from 3 October 2022 at the Kit Kat Club as the Emcee and Sally Bowles, with the production currently booking through to 7 January 2023.

Howells said today: "I can't wait to work with the incredible team and company, and follow on from two actors who I hugely respect and admire. I feel very lucky and excited to be taking on such an iconic role within this widely celebrated and unique production. It's going to be a ride."

Brewer added: "Rebecca's [Frecknall, director] vision is the most magical and emotional and exciting Cabaret I've ever seen. It's a Sally and a Kit Kat Club so thrillingly fun and humbly prescient. I'm beyond honored to be invited to the party."

Also joining the cast on 3 October 2022 will be Sid Sagar as Cliff Bradshaw, Danny Mahoney as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Bishop as Fraulein Kost. Vivien Parry and Richard Katz continue to play Fraulein Schneider and Herr Schultz respectively.

The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O'Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company currently includes Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Asmara Cammock, Julian Capolei, Celine Fortenbacher, Reuben Greeph, Samantha Ho, Andrew Linnie, Carys McQueen, Kate Robson-Stuart and Sally Swanson.

Tickets are on sale below.