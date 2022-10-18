New rock musical SuperYou to receive London workshop

SuperYou, a new rock musical by Lourds Lane, will receive a workshop in London this November ahead of industry presentations in December.

Musical theatre fans can also get a taste of the show when it mounts its debut UK performance on the Main Stage of Musical Con this Saturday, 22 October at 12pm at ExCel London.

The musical follows a comic book artist who finds her own voice and learns to love herself when her own superheroine creations come to life.

Performers at Musical Con include Vicki Manser (Six), Renée Lamb (Six), Tom Francis (& Juliet), Natalie Green (Les Misérables) and Lane herself, while casting for the workshop is yet to be announced.

Produced by All Awesome LLC/Melissa M Jones, SuperYou is directed and choreographed by JoAnn M Hunter, with music direction and co-arrangements by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett.

During the pandemic era, the musical became the first theatrical show to be performed live. It was staged as concerts on pick-up trucks at a drive-in in upstate New York, which were filmed and released on Broadway on Demand. More recently, due to its massive cult following, two sold-out concerts of SuperYou were performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City in July 2022.