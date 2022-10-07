Musical Con releases full schedule for inaugural event

The full schedule for the UK's first-ever Musical Con has now been revealed.

On the Main Stage, highlights include a plethora of "Show Spotlights", including Back to the Future with writer Bob Gale and cast members Roger Bart and Ben Joyce (11am - 11:55am on 23 October), & Juliet's 'Making A New Musical' with cast and creative team members including Miriam-Teak Lee and Tom Francis (3:30pm - 4:30pm on 23 October), Heathers The Musical with the cast and producer Paul Taylor Mills (11am - 11:45am on 22 October) and Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical (3:45pm - 4:10pm on 22 October).

There will also be a 'Celebrating 50 Years of Cameron Mackintosh' segment featuring cast and creatives from Hamilton, The Phantom Of The Opera, Mary Poppins and Les Misérables (10am - 11am on 23 October).

Talks on the Backstage Theatre include director Jonathan Butterell on adapting Everybody's Talking About Jamie for the screen, Six co-creator Toby Marlow's 'Writing a Hit Musical', and The Lion King's Gary Jordan (who plays Zazu) and Frozen's Mikayla Jade (Sven) with Disney puppetry demonstrations.

Other panels for the Backstage Theatre, all featuring cast and creative team members from West End productions, include costume with ‘Behind The Seams', choreography with ‘Moving A Musical', ‘Black Lives Matter West End', ‘LGBTQIA+ On The West End', ‘Vocal Health', ‘Destigmatising Mental Health on the West End', ‘Why Representation Matters In All Areas of Theatre' and ‘The Alternate and Swing Superstars of the West End'.

Musical Con will also showcase sneak peeks of upcoming musical from the likes of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella at the Hope Mill Theatre, featuring Grace Mouat, Super You with Aimie Atkinson and Footballers Wives with Alice Fearn.

There will be opening (10:15am - 11:45am on 22 October) and closing (4:30pm - 5pm on 23 October) ceremonies with Fearn, Atkinson, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Ben Forster, Shanay Holmes and Layton Williams all gracing the stage, alongside special performances from Jenna Russell ('Sondheim and Me') and MT supergroup SVN.

In addition, fans can expect a cast reunion of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights and 'Show Off' – a gameshow pitting Legally Blonde and Everybody's Talking About Jamie alumni against each other.

If that isn't enough, there are 'Stage Door Experiences' with a multitude of West End stars, cosplay, merchandise stalls, workshops, master classes, fan art, lip sync battles and more theatre-inspired activities.

Musical Con takes place on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 October 2022 at ExCel London.