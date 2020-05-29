New project launched to provide free classes, workshops and more from industry experts

A brand new organisation will provide free classes for professional performers while lockdowns continue.

With over 30 hours a week of online classes and workshops, the Collective Creative Initiative will be paying all of its practitioners with all the content widely available for anyone who wants to be involved.

The scheme is fully funded by Innovate UK, a competition aimed at supporting those industries affected by COVID-19.

It plans to run until 1 December, though may continue if it gains further funding.

The scheme is patronised by award-winning choreographer and director Arlene Phillips and Six co-creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with workshops available from the likes of Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (choreographer on Six), actress Siân Reeves, musical director Katy Richardson and more.

You can find out more here, with classes starting on 1 June.