New photos released for & Juliet in the West End

New photos have been released for & Juliet in the West End as fresh faces join the show.

The beloved musical production, which won an array of WhatsOnStage Awards in 2020 and takes the tunes of Max Martin and layers them onto a tale riffing on Romeo and Juliet, is currently running at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

Keala Settle (Waitress), Julius D'Silva (Made In Dagenham) and Tom Francis (Rent) have joined the show, while the new ensemble includes Ebony Clarke, Bessy Ewa, Collette Guitart, Cassandra Lee, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Zara MacIntosh, Carl Man, Christian Maynard, Rachel Moran, Owen Saward, Aaron Shales, Benjamin Terry and Suki Wong, who join Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson who continue with the show.

Directed by Luke Sheppard, the musical has choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Andrzej Goulding, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.

Also performing are the award-winning Miriam-Teak Lee in the titular role and Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, with a cast also composed of Alex Thomas Smith, Oliver Tompsett and Tim Mahendran.

Alex Thomas Smith

© Johan Persson

Cassidy Janson (Anne Hathaway) and Oliver Tompset (Shakespeare)

© Johan Persson

Julius D'Silva (Lance), Keala Settle (Nurse)

© Johan Persson

Miriam-Teak Lee (Juliet)

© Johan Persson

Miriam-Teak Lee (Juliet) and the company

© Johan Persson

Miriam-Teak Lee (Juliet) and Keala Settle (Nurse)

© Johan Persson

Oliver Tompsett (Shakespeare) Miriam-Teak Lee (Juliet) Keala Settle (Nurse)

© Johan Persson

Tom Francis as Romeo plus ensemble

© Johan Persson