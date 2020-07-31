New musical Snowflake to launch with online EP in August

A brand new musical from actor/writer Lewis Cornay, entitled Snowflake, will launch in August.

The album will feature a 15-minute "visual EP" created by Cornay and producer/video director Matt Powell. It stars Emma Lucia, Adam Bailey and Lawrence Smith.

The full album will include a variety of musical stars including Rob Houchen, Grace Mouat, Molly Lynch, Julie Atherton and more. It follows "a group of twenty-somethings navigating the complexities of millennial life".

Powell comments: "During this time we wondered what the best way to launch Snowflake would be. Seeing as an integral part of the show is centered around the internet, this seemed like an interesting blend of worlds! We're thrilled to have brought together a cast of really exciting 2020 grads and West End performers including Rob Houchen, Grace Mouat, Molly Lynch, Julie Atherton – to name a few!

"They have all been incredibly supportive in bringing the show to life, and we couldn't be more grateful for the industry doing its best to nurture new work in this very scary time for theatre!"

Cornay adds: "After working on the project for nearly two years, It's incredibly exciting to see it coming to life. The themes and messages of the show are really important to me, and I hope they will strike a chord (if you'll pardon the pun) with audiences."

The show will premiere on Thursday 6 August on YouTube.