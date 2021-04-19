New musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World to premiere this autumn

New musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World will open in November in Southampton, before transferring to Norwich Theatre and Liverpool Playhouse.

With numbers by songwriter Miranda Cooper and Jennifer Decilveo, book by Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky's Edge) and lyrics by the three aforementioned creatives, the piece follows a young woman who leaves class to meet a variety of iconic women from history such as Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, Emmeline Pankhurst to name just a few.

It is based on Kate Pankhurst's picture book of the same name, with the creative team also featuring Amy Hodge (Mr Gum and The Dancing Bear – The Musical!) as director, Joanna Scotcher (Emilia) as designer , Dannielle Lecointe (Dick Whittington) as choreographer, Zoe Spurr (Emilia) as lighting designer and Carolyn Downing (Summer and Smoke) as sound designer, with orchestrations by Decilveo and casting by Rosie Pearson.

Producer Kenny Wax (responsible for the likes of Six) comments: "What a thrill to have assembled our own team of fantastically great women to create this incredible show. No one is more excited than me for the curtain to rise on that first performance. And what an honour to be opening at the Mast Studios who are making a commitment to premiering such daring new work."

The piece will play from 6 to 20 November at MAST Mayflower Studios, before transferring to Norwich Playhouse (where it play from 23 November to 5 December) and Liverpool Playhouse (8 December to 2 January 2022).