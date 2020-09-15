New Mary Poppins West End cast recording confirmed with date announced

A new live album from the West End production of Mary Poppins has been confirmed with a release date announced.

The hit musical, based on the iconic book about a flying nanny who swoops in to save a family, had opened last autumn at the Prince Edward Theatre but was forced to close by the ongoing pandemic.

Before lockdown, the show's cast was led by Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp, alongside Petula Clark (Bird Woman), Joseph Millson (Mr Banks), Amy Griffiths (Winifred Banks), Claire Moore (Miss Andrew), Claire Machin (Mrs Brill), Jack North (Robertson Ay) and Paul F Monahan (Bank Chairman/Admiral Boom). The Banks children are played by Adelaide Barham, Imogen Bourn, Charlotte Breen, Ellie Kit Jones and Nuala Peberdy – alternating the role of Jane Banks – and Joseph Duffy, Samuel Newby, Gabriel Payne, Edward Walton and Fred Wilcox, alternating the role of Michael Banks.

The cast for the album, which will be released on 6 November (just in time for the festive season) is to be unveiled. You can pre-order the CD here.

Cameron Mackintosh and Disney Theatrical Productions' show marked the first time this new production has been seen in London.

Based on the PL Travers story, this musical has original music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, book by Julian Fellowes, orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. Richard Eyre directs, with co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz and scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley.