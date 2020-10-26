New Hippodrome concert series to run this winter

A new series of over 40 concerts will take place at the Hippodrome in London from next month.

Produced by Fourth Wall Productions, the series will feature comedy, music and magic from a variety of stage and variety stars, in front of socially distanced audiences.

Appearing on the bill for the series of events (taking place in Leicester Square with all tickets at £20), with shows at 7pm and 9pm on each day, are the likes of Jenna Russell, Stephen K Amos, Wendi Peters, Shappi Khorsandi, with dozens more.

All events are strictly for over 18s – with ID required to enter.

You can see a full list of events below:

November 2020:

18 AT 7.00PM – Aaron Sidwell & American Idiot Reunion

19 AT 7.00PM – Vula Malinga Live & Acoustic

19 AT 9.00PM – Melanie La Barrie

20 AT 7.00PM – Sarah O'Connor in Concert

20 AT 9.00PM – Comedian Shappi Khorsandi

21 AT 7.00PM & 9.00PM – Joe McElderry Live in London

25 AT 7.00PM – Yury Revich – A night of classical violin

26 AT 7.00PM – Maria Coyne

26 AT 9.00PM – The Angels, Tracked, Traced and Unlaced. Straight from Kinky Boots – featuring Tom Scanlon, Jed Berry, Daniel Downing, Louise Clark-Clare, Chris Parkinson and Jemal Felix.

27 AT 7.00PM – Dianne Pilkington and Chris Hamilton

27 AT 9.00PM – A Night of Magic and Music with Simon Lipkin featuring Preston Nyman, Harry De Cruz and Jamie Muscato

28 AT 7.00PM – Clive Rowe

28 AT 9.00PM – Magical Bones – Magic from Britain's Got talent Finalist





December 2020:

2 AT 7.00PM & 9.00PM – Matt Cardle - LIVE

3 AT 7.00PM – Trevor Dion Nicholas does Disney on Broadway

3 AT 9.00PM – A Night with the UK tour cast of Rock of Ages

4 AT 7.00PM – Jodie Jacobs & Friends in Concert

4 AT 9.00PM – Comedian Stephen K Amos

5 AT 7.00PM – Wendi Peters

9 AT 7.00PM – Courtney Stapleton & Eloise Davies

9 AT 9.00PM – Ryan Molloy

10 AT 7.00PM – Kim Ismay & Friends in Concert

10 AT 9.00PM – Myra DuBois Live in London

11 AT 7.00PM– Julie Atherton in Concert

11 AT 9.00PM – Sooz Kempner & Richard Thomas: Wrong Songs for Christmas

12 AT 7.00PM – Jenna Russell in Concert

12 AT 9.00PM – Anna-Jane Casey in Concert

14 AT 7.00PM – Danielle Steers: Unplugged

14 AT 9.00PM – A Night with Sabrina Aloueche & Andrew Derbyshire

16 AT 7.00PM & 9.00PM – The Barricade Boys at Christmas

17 AT 7.00PM & 9.00PM – Knights of Music featuring Oliver Ormson, Liam Doyle & Sandy Grigelis

18 AT 7.00PM – Oliver Tompsett Live in London

18 AT 9.00PM – Funny Gals featuring Vikki Stone & Natasha Barnes

19 AT 7.00PM – The Two Aladdins – Dean John-Wilson and Matthew Croke

19 AT 9.00PM – Declan Bennett