New faces join the cast of Heathers

The family of WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical Heathers grew a bit larger today with new faces joining the show at The Other Palace.

From today, a variety of new faces are joining the production, including Jasmine Beel (Heather McNamara), Robin Hayward (Kurt), Daniel Robinson (Kurt's Dad), Lewis Asquith (Hipster Dork/Officer) and Joe Boyle (Beleaguered Geek) with Daisy Twells now playing New Wave Party Girl and Jacob Young playing Pretty Stud/Officer.

Continuing to lead the show are Ailsa Davidson and Simon Gordon as Veronica Sawyer and JD respectively.

Heathers is based on the cult classic film of the same name. It has book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

It was recently recorded for streamed release.

Get tickets for the show below.