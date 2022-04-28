Heathers the Musical to be recorded for filmed release

Exclusive: We say yes – the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Heathers the Musical will be heading for the screen!

Currently running at The Other Palace, the hit musical (directed by Andy Fickman) has been taken off sale from 3 to 19 May and the filming will take place over the two weeks ahead of a future release (with details to be revealed). Performances will resume on Friday 20 May and the show will run through to 4 September 2022.

As part of the shoot there will be two live performances, and a ballot will be held for tickets, with details to be announced. Casting is to be confirmed for the show.

Director Andy Fickman said: "Heathers has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many people in the UK since it was first produced here in 2018. This marks an exciting next step in the show's journey."

CEO of BK Studios David Gilbery: "This is a brilliant opportunity for us to bring this hit show to so many more audiences on a global scale, and we're proud to be partnering with such a prolific studio in making that happen."

The film is being created by Steam Motion and Sound, who are also currently working on screen captures of Waitress, Bonnie and Clyde (in concert) and The Prince of Egypt.

Heathers is based on the cult classic film of the same name. It has book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

