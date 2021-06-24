New open-air theatre in Deptford announced

A new open-air theatre, titled "Shipwright", will open in Deptford in south-east London.

The new 200-seat space is situated near the Master Shipwright's house near Deptford on the banks of the river Thames – and will present cabaret, drag, classical music, jazz, contemporary music, theatre, dance and visual art from 22 July to 7 August.

Artistic director Joseph Winters said today: "Here's the big idea: audiences and performers alike come to the theatre, to gigs, to cabaret, in order to feel at home. It is with enormous excitement that we announce Shipwright's first summer festival: three weekends of entertainment in the heart of Deptford. We welcome theatrical world premieres, riotous nights of cabaret and some of the most acclaimed live musicians to delight audiences with a truly diverse programme of great nights out, with arts, food and drink all in one unique venue. Our outdoor space is like nowhere else: from their seats audiences can see and hear the Thames lapping against the auditorium's edge.

"In partnership with our friends at Berk's Nest, we're letting loose some of the most exciting, silly and anarchic performers in drag and cabaret. Diane Chorley's Down The Flick has become the stuff of cabaret legend and we're thrilled to be serving her joyous night of comedy and music al fresco! Baby Lame's RIOT! lets rip with the punk anger we all need right now, with performers from all corners of the queer arts. The fun isn't just for grown-ups either: our resident drag queen, The Nightbus, presents Drag Queen Story Time, in which children get to enjoy empowering stories by writers of colour, read by a cast of progressive and non-conforming queens."

"Our programme of theatre includes two new plays as well as the UK performance premiere of Maggie Nelson's award-winning memoir, The Argonauts. This epic cover-to-cover reading by a revolving cast of female, trans* and non-binary actors will bring this astonishing story to audiences in a whole new way."