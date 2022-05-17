New date for A Journey to the Past West End concert confirmed

The concert event celebrating the acclaimed songwriting duo of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, entitled A Journey to the Past, has been rescheduled.

Originally set to hit the stage of the West End's Lyric Theatre on 6 June, it will now take place at the same venue on 12 September 2022.

Casting for the new date will be confirmed in due course and it is unclear why the postponement was necessary.

Ahrens and Flaherty are responsible for crafting some of the most cherished songs in musical theatre history, from shows such as Once On This Island, Ragtime, Seussical, Anastasia, Knoxville and Rocky.

All ticket holders for the original date are said to have been contacted by the venue itself, and tickets for the new date are on sale below.