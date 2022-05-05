Cast for A Journey to the Past West End concert announced

The line-up has been revealed for A Journey to the Past – an evening to celebrate the work of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

The pair are responsible for crafting some of the most cherished songs in musical theatre history, from shows such as Once On This Island, Ragtime, Seussical, Anastasia, Knoxville (currently making its world premiere) and Rocky.

Maria Friedman, who directs the show, will give a rendition of "Back to Before" from Ragtime, alongside a creative team of Simon Lee as musical supervisor, Michael Bradley as musical director, Nathan M Wright as choreographer, with Andrew Exeter as set and lighting designer and Leon Kay Casting overseeing casting.

Appearing at the Lyric Theatre concert on Monday 6 June will be Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers), Rob Houchen (South Pacific), Cedric Neal (Back To The Future), Lucy St. Louis (The Phantom of the Opera) and Summer Strallen (Young Frankenstein).

Joining them in supporting performances will be Georgia Anderson (Hairspray), Jordan Cunningham (Heathers), Jemal Felix (The Phantom of the Opera), Teddy Hinde (Anyone Can Whistle), Claudia Kariuki (Six), Nardia Ruth (The Prince of Egypt), Hana Stewart (Six) and Rodney Vubya (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

Further principal and supporting casting will be announced at a later date.