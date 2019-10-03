New Boulevard Theatre season to include Lucy Prebble's The Effect, Cormac McCarthy and Kathy Burke

The Boulevard Theatre has unveiled plans for its coming season of shows in 2020.

The venue will revive Lucy Prebble's The Effect, with direction by hit playwright Anthony Nielson, from 19 March to 30 May. Prebble's play combines romance and chemicals and first ran at the National Theatre starring Billie Piper and Jonjo O'Neill, where it won the Critics' Circle Award for Best New Play.

Running after the first production – Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet – will be the London premiere of The Sunset Limited by award-winning novelist Cormac McCarthy. Terry Johnson will direct the show, about a former convict who stops a professor from committing suicide. It runs from 16 January to 14 March.

From 16 September 2020 to 21 November 2020, Kathy Burke will direct Billy Roche's The Cavalcaders, which follows the fortunes a quartet of Irish singers.

Athol Fugard's Hello and Goodbye will be revived by Yaël Farber from 4 June to 25 July. Set in South Africa, the play follows two siblings who are reunited after 15 years.

The venue has also announced its first commission – Northern Irish playwright Abbie Spallen, while West End stars such as Nathaniel Morrison, Fra Fee and Sabrina Aloueche will perform pared back versions of showtunes in the space.

The Effect and The Sunset Limited go on public sale on 4 October.