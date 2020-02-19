Neil Gaiman's The Ocean at the End of the Lane stage adaptation to transfer to the West End

The stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Ocean at the End of the Lane will transfer to the West End in October it has been announced.

Katy Rudd and Joel Horwood's production of the fantasy book, which follows a young boy who finds himself becoming good friends with a coven of witches (leading to dangerous results), initally opened last December at the National Theatre.

It got a five-star review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton, who said it was "one of the most satisfying Christmas shows the National has created for a long time."

Casting is to be announced, with the creative team also featuring designer Fly Davis, costume and puppetry designer Samuel Wyver, movement director Stephen Hoggett, composer Jherek Bischoff, lighting designer Paule Constable, puppetry director Finn Caldwell, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph and magic and illusions director and designer Jamie Harrison.

The National's production will run from 31 October to 6 February 2021 at the Duke of York's Theatre. Gaiman announced the news on Twitter today, with tickets for the show going on sale in March.