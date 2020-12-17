National Theatre unveils online musical written by James Graham

The National Theatre has unveiled a new online mini-musical, We Begin Again, created with The Guardian.

Featuring lyrics by James Graham (This House) and music by Jim Fortune (Pericles), the piece is part of the National's Public Acts scheme to make work alongside communities across the UK.

The piece features Anita Dobson (EastEnders), Zubin Varla (Jesus Christ Superstar), Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes) and Noah Thomas (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as well as members of the NT's Public Acts community partner organisations in Doncaster in partnership with Cast (B:friend, Conversation Club, Edlington Community Organisation (ECO), Cast Young Company, darts, Right Up Our Street) and Greater London community partners (Bromley by Bow Centre, Body & Soul, Coram, DABD, Havering Asian Social Welfare Association (HASWA), Open Age, Thames Reach, The Faith & Belief Forum). There are also a number of community choirs in the musical video, while Quirky Choir (Doncaster) and Faithworks Gospel Choir (London) featuring as cameo choirs.

The musical film is now available to watch on The Guardian website and the music can be bought from a plethora of locations across the internet.

Emily Lim, director of the National Theatre's Public Acts programme said: "It has been such an exciting, new experience creating this piece with our amazing Public Acts company. It is the first time we've ever made a film, and the first time our community members in Doncaster and London have united to collaborate together, cross-country! It has felt so important to stay creative and connected with one another at this time, despite all the restrictions, and we can't wait to share this message of renewal and hope with everyone at the end of such a difficult year".