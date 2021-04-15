National Theatre launches free interview series featuring Olivia Colman, Meera Syal and more

The National will stream a new series of interviews recorded live on its Lyttelton stage.

The series will kick off next Thursday (22 April) with a chat between the venue's artistic director Rufus Norris and award-winning star Olivia Colman, who worked together on the hit play Mosquitoes.

Subsequent episodes (released every Thursday) will feature conversations between Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley as well as Adrian Lester and Meera Syal.

Norris, director of the National Theatre, said: "We are thrilled that as we look ahead to our reopening in June, we are able to launch Life in Stages. The interview series has been a fantastic way to take a moment and reflect; to explore the careers of some of the leading figures within our industry, and to consider how the world around us will shape the work we create as we move forwards. We are so grateful for the time generously given by the artists involved and to Charles Stanley for their support."