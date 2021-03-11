National Theatre's Romeo and Juliet film with Jessie Buckley and Josh O'Connor trailer released

The National Theatre has unveiled a first-look trailer for its Romeo and Juliet broadcast.

Led by Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley, the tragedy is directed by Simon Godwin and adapted for the screen by Emily Burns – with the full set being completely Covid-compliant.

Also appearing are Fisayo Akinade as Mercutio, Deborah Findlay as the Nurse, Tamsin Greig as Lady Capulet, Lucian Msamati as the Friar, Shubham Saraf as Benvolio, David Judge as Tybalt, Alex Mugnaioni as Paris, Adrian Lester as Prince, Lloyd Hutchinson as Lord Capulet, Colin Tierney as Lord Montague, Ella Dacres as Peta and Ellis Howard as Sampson.

The piece has also confirmed it will be broadcast on Sky Arts on Easter Sunday (4 April) at 9pm in the UK and Friday 23 April 9pm on PBS in the US. Sky Arts is free-to-air and available for everyone in the UK on Freeview channel 11.

On the creative side are director of photography Tim Sidell (I Hate Suzie), with production and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, movement direction by Jonathan Goddard and Shelley Maxwell, fight direction by Kate Waters and composition by Michael Bruce.

The venue utilised the stage spaces of its Lyttelton theatre to house the production of the 90-minute film over the course of a three-week shoot. The project marks the first time that an original production has been made exclusively for screen at the National.

