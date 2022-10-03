National Theatre confirms full cast to join Giles Terera and Rosy McEwen in Othello

The National Theatre has revealed complete casting for its forthcoming production of Shakespeare's Othello.

Already announced are Giles Terera (Hamilton) in the titular role, Rosy McEwen (The Alienist) as Desdemona and Paul Hilton (The Inheritance) as Iago, alongside Jack Bardoe (as Roderigo), Rory Fleck Byrne (as Cassio), Kirsty J Curtis (as Bianca), Tanya Franks (as Emilia), Gareth Kennerley (as Montano/Ensemble), Martin Marquez (as Duke of Venice), Amy Newton (as Ensemble), Steffan Rizzi (as Gentleman 3/1st Senator/Ensemble) and Jay Simpson (as Brabantio).

Joining them in the company and revealed today are Joe Bolland, Peter Eastland, Patrick Elue, Colm Gormley, Joshua Lacey, Katie Matsell, Sabi Perez and Ryan Whittle.

Under the direction of Clint Dyer (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical), the production features set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Michael Vale, lighting design by Jai Morjaria, sound design and composition by Pete Malkin and Benjamin Grant, co-composition by Sola Akingbola, movement direction by Lucie Pankhurst and co-video design by Nina Dunn and Gino Ricardo Green. Kev McCurdy serves as fight director, with Shankho Chaudhuri as associate set designer and Mumba Dowell as staff director.

Othello runs from 23 November until 21 January in the Lyttelton Theatre, with a press night set for 30 November and an NT Live screening in early 2023.