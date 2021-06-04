National Theatre's Follies to return to cinemas

The National Theatre's critically acclaimed production of Follies will return to cinemas, it has been reveaed.

Follies opened at the National in September 2017, and closed at the start of 2018. The original production featured a cast of 37 including Imelda Staunton, Janie Dee, Tracie Bennett, Zizi Strallen, Philip Quast, Adam Rhys-Charles, Peter Forbes.

It was widely heralded by critics and audiences alike, and was broadcast to cinemas internationally and in the UK during its initial run – before returning for a second outing in 2019.

The musical is set in a crumbling theatre where a reunion of old Follies girls reflect on their lives and their performing heydays.

Directed by Dominic Cooke, the show has design by Vicki Mortimer, with sound by Paul Groothuis, choreography by Bill Deamer, musical direction by Nigel Lilley and lighting by Paule Constable.

The piece will be in cinemas from 2 September 2021, with dates and venues according to location.