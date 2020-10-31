National Theatre cancels Death of England: Delroy performances from 5 November

The National Theatre has announced it will cancel performances of its ongoing production of Death of England: Delroy from 5 November to 28 November.

The piece, which plays in an adapted Olivier space in the round – will still hold one of its press performances on 4 November but will then cancel the remainder of its run.

The venue has not announced plans for its pantomime, Dick Whittington, which is set to begin in December. December is set to fall outside of the government's current lockdown strategy, which only goes up to 2 December.

After this date, the Prime Minister has suggested that the country may return to its "tier" system, whereby theatres will be able to reopen with social distancing unless instricuted otherwise by local authorities.

Clint Dyer and Roy Williams' new play exists in the same universe as their recent play Death of England, and is set to reopen the National's Olivier Theatre with an in-the-round configuration. It will start performances on 21 October, with the creative team including set and costume designers are Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTZ, with lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, sound design by Pete Malkin and Benjamin Grant.

The news is in response to fresh lockdown plans unveiled last night by the Prime Minister.