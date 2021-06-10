National Theatre reopens with After Life – first look

Production images have been released for the National Theatre's reopening production After Life.

Based on the hit 1998 Japanese film of the same name, the stage show is crafted by Bunny Christie, Jeremy Herrin and Jack Thorne, with Thorne penning the script. The piece is co-produced by Headlong.

Kevin McMonagle and the cast

© Johan Persson

Exploring a post-life world where the deceased get to recreate one memory they can take with them for the rest of eternity, the cast includes Olatunji Ayofe, Danielle Henry, Maddie Holliday, Togo Igawa, Anoushka Lucas, Kevin McMonagle, Simon Startin, Luke Thallon, June Watson and Millicent Wong.

Luke Thallon in After Life

Set and costume design is by Christie, lighting design by Neil Austin, movement direction by Shelley Maxwell, video design by Max Spielbichler and sound design by Tom Gibbons. TD Moyo is staff director.

It has also extended its run, now playing until 7 August. Reviews will be published tonight.

Kevin McMonagle

Millicent Wong

Millicent Wong

The cast

Nino Furuata (foreground) and Simon Startin

