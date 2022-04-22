Nathaniel Curtis to star in Racine's Britannicus at Lyric Hammersmith

It's a Sin actor Nathaniel Curtis will star in the title role of Britannicus at the Lyric Hammersmith next month.

Jean Racine's Roman tragedy has been translated and adapted by Timberlake Wertenbaker and is directed by Atri Banerjee. Billed as "a thrilling new production exploring monarchy, succession, dictatorship and depravity, set in modern day Rome," it runs from 26 May to 25 June.

Curtis will be joined in the cast by William Robinson as Nero, Sirine Saba as Agrippina, Hanna Khogali as Albine, Helena Lymbery as Burrhus, Nigel Barrett as Narcissus and Shyvonne Ahhmad as Junia.

Director Atri Banerjee said: "I'm so thrilled to be directing this new production of Britannicus and to be working with brilliant collaborators across cast and creative team to bring Racine's epic political thriller to life... Britannicus dramatises the point when a 'good' leader turns bad and so has never felt more relevant."

Timberlake Wertenbaker added: "I was actually translating Racine's Phedre when I caught a production of Britannicus in Paris. I hadn't known the play well before and I was stunned by its analysis of ambition and the corruption of power... It's a very political play and seems to speak to times of political turmoil."

Britannicus features set and costume design by Rosanna Vize, lighting design by Lee Curran, composition and sound design by Jasmin Kent Rodgman, movement direction by Jennifer Jackson and casting by Nadine Rennie CDG.