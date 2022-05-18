My Fair Lady West End footage released

Footage has been released for My Fair Lady in the West End.

Alan J Lerner and Frederick Loewe's iconic score, which includes such standards as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," and "On the Street Where You Live", is performed by the English National Opera orchestra.

Appearing are Harry Hadden-Paton (reprising the role of Henry Higgins from the Broadway staging), Amara Okereke (Eliza Doolittle), WhatsOnStage Award-winner Vanessa Redgrave (Mrs Higgins), Sharif Afifi (Freddy Eynsford-Hill), WhatsOnStage Award-nominee Stephen K Amos (Alfred P Doolittle), Malcolm Sinclair (Colonel Pickering) and Maureen Beattie (Mrs Pearce), with the show directed by Bartlett Sher alongside musical director Gareth Valentine.

The full company is completed by Dammi Aregbeshola, Bernadette Bangura, Joseph Claus, Jordan Crouch, Jamie Cruttenden, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Barry Drummond, Bethany Huckle, Heather Jackson, Emma Johnson, Charlotte Kennedy, Sinead Kenny, Jenny Legg, Tom Liggins, Rebekah Lowings, Carl Patrick, Tom Ping, Dominique Planter, Joseph Poulton, John Stacey, Joshua Steel, Oliver Tester, Adam Vaughan, Annie Wensak and Paul Westwood.

Alongside Sher and Valentine, the creative team also features scenic design by Michael Yeargan, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, hair and wigs by Tom Watson, musical supervision by Ted Sperling and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.

Produced by Nederlander, Jamie Wilson, Hunter Arnold, Playful Productions and the ENO, My Fair Lady runs at the London Coliseum until 27 August, with tickets on sale below.