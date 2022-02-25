My Fair Lady announces lead casting for West End run

The cast for My Fair Lady in the West End has been revealed.

In the titular role is award-winning performer Amara Okereke (Spring Awakening, The Boy Friend) as Eliza, alongside Harry Hadden-Paton (returning to the role following his turn on Broadway) as Henry Higgins.

Also in the cast are WhatsOnStage Award-winner Vanessa Redgrave (The Inheritance) as Mrs Higgins and Sharif Afifi (Hadestown) as Freddy Eynsford-Hill. Maureen Beattie will play Mrs Pearce.

Bartlett Sher's production features scenic design by Michael Yeargan, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann.

The score, which features such standards as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," and "On the Street Where You Live", will be performed by the English National Opera orchestra.

The musical first debuted on Broadway in March 1956, taking home six Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and transferring to the West End in 1958 for a five and a half year run.

My Fair Lady is scheduled to begin previews at the Coliseum on 7 May 2022, ahead of an opening night on 18 May. Tickets are on sale below.