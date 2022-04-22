My Fair Lady releases new images of Harry Hadden-Paton and Amara Okereke in costume

Official shots of Harry Hadden-Paton and Amara Okereke as Henry Higgins and Elize Doolittle have been released.

The Lincoln Center Theater production of My Fair Lady will begin previews at the London Coliseum on 7 May, ahead of an opening night on 18 May. It is scheduled to run until 27 August, before embarking on a major UK tour.

Alongside Okereke and Hadden-Paton (returning to the role following his turn on Broadway), the cast includes WhatsOnStage Award-winner Vanessa Redgrave (as Mrs Higgins), Sharif Afifi (as Freddy Eynsford-Hill), WhatsOnStage Award-nominee Stephen K Amos (as Alfred P Doolittle), Malcolm Sinclair (as Colonel Pickering) and Maureen Beattie (as Mrs Pearce).

The full company is completed by Dammi Aregbeshola, Bernadette Bangura, Joseph Claus, Jordan Crouch, Jamie Cruttenden, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Barry Drummond, Bethany Huckle, Heather Jackson, Emma Johnson, Charlotte Kennedy, Sinead Kenny, Jenny Legg, Tom Liggins, Rebekah Lowings, Carl Patrick, Tom Ping, Dominique Planter, Joseph Poulton, John Stacey, Joshua Steel, Oliver Tester, Adam Vaughan, Annie Wensak and Paul Westwood.

Alan J Lerner and Frederick Loewe's iconic score, which includes such standards as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," and "On the Street Where You Live", will be performed by the English National Opera orchestra.

Director Bartlett Sher's production features scenic design by Michael Yeargan, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, hair and wigs by Tom Watson, musical direction by Gareth Valentine, musical supervision by Ted Sperling and choreography by Christopher Gattelli. The show is produced by Nederlander, Jamie Wilson, Hunter Arnold, Playful Productions and the English National Opera.

The musical first debuted on Broadway in March 1956, taking home six Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and transferring to the West End in 1958 for a five-and-a-half-year run.





