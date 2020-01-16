MTFest line-up to include Stiles and Drewe, Katie Hopkins musical revival and more

The line-up for this year's MTFest has been revealed.

Celebrating the cream of the crop in new musicals, the festival runs from 3 to 15 February and will feature eight productions, presented in semi-staged at the Battersea venue. Casting for each is to be revealed.





The line-up will be composed of:

Julianne Wick Davis and Dan Collins' Southern Comfort (3 to 5 February), based on the Sundance Award-winning documentary about a group of transgender friends, with direction by Sophia Murphy.

Jet Set Go! (3 to 5 February), about a transatlantic cabin crew, directed by & Juliet's Luke Sheppard with music, book and lyrics by Adrian Mole's Pippa Cleary and Jake Brunger.

Soapdish (6 to 8 February) based on the 1991 film starring Sally Field, Kevin Kline, Elizabeth Shue, Robert Downey Jr and Whoopi Goldberg, directed by Rachel Kavanaugh with music by Stiles and Drewe and book by Robert Harling.

The award-winning The Assassination of Katie Hopkins (6 to 8 February), which first ran at Theatr Clwyd with direction by James Grieve and writing from Chris Bush and Matt Winkworth.

Eurobeat: Pride of Europe (10 to 12 February), a parody of the Eurovision Song Contest. The show has direction by Max Bex Roberts and is written by Craig Christie.

Coldfront (10 to 12 February) follows a pair who meet every month on the same park bench, and has lyrics by Poppy Burton Morgan and music by Jason Carr, with direction from Burton Morgan.

Tyrell (13 to 15 February), based on the characters from hit show Game of Thrones, written by Alex Ratner and directed by Simon Greiff.

Folk musical Works of Art (13 to 15 February, about two brothers battling through grief, completes the line-up. It has direction by Annabelle Hollingdale, music and lyrics by Robin Simões Da Silva and book by Annabel Mutale Reed.





Producer Paul Taylor-Mills said: "I'm absolutely thrilled with the line-up for our second MTFestUK which will be housed in my new home: The Turbine Theatre at Battersea Power Station. This year sees us working with an exciting and emerging theatre, a host of first-time writers and Olivier Award winning teams. Importantly, the content of all eight shows, and the stories we set out to tell, represent the world we're currently living in.

"We've listened to over 150 musicals and have made a commitment to give over 100 hours of free space to projects that would benefit from the time to move their work forward."