Moulin Rouge! musical releases new Broadway cast album

The new Moulin Rouge! Broadway cast album has been released.

The show, based on Baz Luhrmann's hit film of the same name, is currently running on Broadway, and has just announced plans to open in Australia in 2021.

You can listen to the full album here:





Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo lead the company as Christian and Satine, alongside Danny Burstein (Zidler), Sahr Ngaujah (Toulouse-Lautrec), Tam Mutu (the Duke), Ricky Rojas (Santiago), and Robyn Hurder (Nini).

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design).