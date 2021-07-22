Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's new play Mum announces cast

Casting has been revealed for Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's new play Mum, which opens in September.

The piece, which explores early motherhood and mental health, will play at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 30 September to 16 October before transferring to the Soho Theatre, where it plays from 20 October to 20 November.

It will star Sophie Melville (Iphigenia in Splott), Denise Black (Queer as Folk) and Cat Simmons (Come from Away).

Produced by Francesca Moody ad directed by Abigail Graham, the associate director is TD Moyo, set and costume is designed by Sarah Beaton, lighting by Sally Ferguson, sound by Anna Clock and movement by Annie-Lunette Deakin-Foster.