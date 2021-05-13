Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's Mum to have world premiere this autumn

Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's new play Mum will open at Theatre Royal Plymouth before transferring to Soho Theatre.

Exploring questions of motherhood and mental health, the piece plays in Plymouth from 30 September to 16 October, before transferring to the Soho Theatre for a month-long run from 20 October.

The piece will be directed by Abigail Graham (The Tyler Sisters) with set and costume designed by Sarah Beaton, lighting by Sally Ferguson, sound by Anna Clock and movement by Annie-Lunette Deakin-Foster. TD Moyo is associate director.

Co-produced by Francesca Moody Productions, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Soho Theatre and Popcorn Group, casting for the new play is to be revealed.

Malcolm said: "I wrote this play to understand my own experiences post birth. I wanted to explore the anxieties and fears that can emerge in those early months when you are sleep deprived, overwhelmed and struggling. I also wanted to write something that would say to other new parents 'you aren't the only one' but that also delivered some hope. It's certainly a bit of a rollercoaster terror ride but it's also testament to the love of a new mum and what we are capable of. I hope it continues the conversations already happening around postnatal care and parental mental health."