Mischief's Mind Mangler confirms West End performances

Mischief has confirmed a number of West End performances for Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle, based on the character created for Magic Goes Wrong.

The show was first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe earlier this year and will now be adapted into a two-act experience. WhatsOnStage gave Mind Mangler a solid review, saying: "the jokes are plenty, hearty and effortlessly delivered".

Written by Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Lewis, the piece follows a somewhat unfortunate magician as he attempts to find stardom and pull off a few magic tricks en route. It is directed by Hannah Sharkey, with Lewis starring in the titular role and Sayer as his 'stooge'.

The show will head to the West End's Garrick Theatre for performances on Sunday 15 January at 7pm, Sunday 5 February at 3pm and 7pm and Sunday 26 March at 7pm.

A preview performance at Mountview's Mack Theatre has also been confirmed for Friday 6 January at 7:30pm.

The tour then launches at Wyvern Theatre, Swindon on 7 January 2023, visiting Cardiff, High Wycombe, Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Cheltenham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Exeter, Liverpool, Leicester, Brighton, Nottingham, Newcastle, Woking, Wimbledon, Southend, Bromley, Salisbury, Salford, Southampton, Guildford and will finish with a week at Theatre Royal Bath, from 18 to 22 April 2023.

Tickets for select dates are available below.