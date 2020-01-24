Mischief Theatre's The Comedy About A Bank Robbery to close in the West End

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery will play its final performances in the West End later this year, it has been announced.

After having premiered four years ago at the Piccadilly Circus-based Criterion Theatre, the show will now finish its London spell on 3 May 2020.

The company behind the show, Mischief Theatre, still have two other shows currently running in the West End – The Play That Goes Wrong and Magic Goes Wrong – with Magic Goes Wrong recently extending its run until August 2020.

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is set in summer 1958 where the Minneapolis City Bank has been entrusted with a priceless diamond but an escaped convict is set on stealing the gem with the help of his girlfriend. The show received critical acclaim when it opened, including a five star review from WhatsOnStage.

Appearing in the show currently are Sean Carey (Sam Monaghan), David Coomber (Neil Cooper), Julia Frith (Caprice Freeboys), George Hannigan (Everyone Else) Liam Jeavons (Mitch Ruscitti), Damian Lynch (Robin Freeboys), Killian Macardle (Officer Randal Chuck), Jon Trenchard (Warren Slax) and Ashley Tucker (Ruth Monaghan). Completing the company are understudies Julie Cullen, Charlotte Duffy, Tom Hopcroft, Ross Virgo and Eddy Westbury.

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward (with original direction by Mark Bell with Nancy Zamit for Mischief Theatre) and has design by David Farley, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Jon Fiber for JollyGoodTunes, musical direction and arrangement by Joey Hickman and associate musical direction by Barbara Hockaday.