The Mirror and the Light in the West End full company revealed

The full company has been unveiled for the stage adaptation of Hilary Mantel's historical epic The Mirror and the Light.

Joining the previously revealed performers announced last month will be Melissa Allan (Princess Mary), Samuel Awoyo (Ensemble), Ian Drysdale (French Ambassador), Jo Herbert (Lady Rochford), Andrew Hodges (Ensemble), Niamh James (Ensemble), Umi Myers (Helen Sadler / Dorothea Wolsey), Liam Smith (Walter Cromwell) and Nicholas Tizzard (Ensemble).

Running from 23 September to 28 November at the Gielgud Theatre, the piece is directed by Jeremy Herrin with design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, movement by EJ Boyle, music by Stephen Warbeck with casting by Helena Palmer and sound design by Nick Powell.

It charts the rise and fall of Henry VIII's most infamous courtier – Thomas Cromwell.

