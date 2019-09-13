Meera Syal among attendees at A Doll's House opening at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Meera Syal, Ayesha Dharker and Chris Bush were among the faces seen at the opening of A Doll's House on Wednesday.

The stars attended the production to celebrate with the cast and creative team.

Playwright Tanika Gupta has adapted Henrik Ibsen's classic play, with Rachel O'Riordan directing Elliot Cowan, Tripti Tripuraneni, Anjana Vasan, Arinder Sadhra, Assad Zaman and Colin Tierney at the Lyric Hammersmith.

Design is by Lily Arnold, lighting by Kevin Treacy, sound by Gregory Clarke, composition by Arun Ghosh, choreography by Gauri Sharma Tripathi and casting by Stuart Burt.

A Doll's House plays until 5 October.