Mean Girls original film added to Netflix

It's been a long year, and a lot of theatres have been closed for a whille.

We wish the Mean Girls musical had premiered in the West End by now (it might have had plans very much disrupted by the pandemic) but thankfully we know the show is still on its way!

To pass the time, the original film version has just been released on the UK Netflix (oddly not on October Third, but we'll let it pass), so you can watch the classic 2004 film. It is 17 YEARS OLD.

While venues are closed, there are a plethora of ways to help out and provide support for the beleaguered arts industry as we wait for the rates of infection to fall.

The multi-Tony Award-nominated Broadway show is based on Fey's cult movie, and officially opened in New York in 2018. The show features many of the original film's much-loved quotes, has songs including "Meet the Plastics", "Apex Predator" and "Revenge Party".

The original film had a cast including Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried (who has gone on to appear in a variety of musical movies), Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey and more.

The Broadway show is expected to also be adapted into a brand new movie – talk about coming full circle.