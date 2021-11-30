Mazz Murray and Ramin Karimloo sing "The Perfect Year" in Sunset Boulevard rehearsals

Sunset Boulevard is headed for the Royal Albert Hall and you can have a first listen here!

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black and Christopher Hampton's much-loved musical, based on Billy Wilder's seminal 1950 film, will be staged at the central London venue by the Alpha Family in association with Quick Fantastic.

The hit musical follows the Hollywood has-been Norma Desmond, who coaxes aspiring screenwriter into her fantasy world, with some unexpected consequences.

The concert revival will be led by Mazz Murray (Mamma Mia!) as Norma Desmond, alongside Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom of the Opera) as Joe Gillis , Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) as Betty Schaefer and Jeremy Secomb (Les Misérables) as Max von Mayerling. Videography is by Dominic Owen.

The 19-strong cast will be accompanied by a 40-piece orchestra, conducted by Alex Parker, for one night only on 3 December 2021.

The production is directed by Jordan Murphy with orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, choreography by Joanna Goodwin, sound design by Paul Smith, wig design by Sam Cox and keyboard programming by Stuart Andrews.