Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet to return in 2023

Matthew Bourne's seminal production of Romeo and Juliet will return in 2023, it has been revealed.

The show, first seen in 2019, reimagines Shakespeare's tragedy and sets it inside a youth detention centre. It was unanimously praised when it first opened, earning a glowing review from WhatsOnStage.

Bourne said today: "I had resisted creating a new production of Romeo and Juliet for many years wondering if there was anything new to say in a much-performed work. In 2019 I found that inspiration in a countrywide young talent development project that surrounded the original production.

"Working alongside my usual world class creative team but with a team of 'young artistic associates' and a young cast of super talented emerging dance artists, we created something relevant, questioning and deeply moving…. But also, an unexpected hit show! I'm therefore thrilled to announce its long-awaited return as part of the celebrated New Adventures repertoire to entertain and provoke audiences with its powerful and timely tale of young love."

The new tour, co-produced with Sadler's Wells in London, will open at Curve in Leicester, before visiting The Lowry in Salford from Tuesday 11 July, Wycombe Swan in High Wycombe from Tuesday 18 July and New Theatre Hull from Tuesday 25 July. It will then play a five-week season at Sadler's Wells from Tuesday 1 August to Saturday 2 September 2023. Additional tour dates are to be revealed.

Joining Bourne on the creative team are Etta Murfitt (associate artistic director), Lez Brotherston (set and costume design), Paule Constable (lighting design), Paul Groothuis (sound design) and Arielle Smith (associate choreographer) with Terry Davies reorchestrating Prokofiev's score.