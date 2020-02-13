Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes to be screened in cinemas

Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes will be released in cinemas in May, it has been announced.

Utilising some of the most distinctive scores from the last century, penned by Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, the piece is based on the 1948 film of the same name. It follows a tragic romance between a conductor and an aspiring dancer.

The hit production from the award-winning director and choreographer will appear in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 19 and 24 May, with the show recorded live at Sadler's Wells in London.

The screening will feature performances by Adam Cooper, Ashley Shaw, Dominic North, Michela Meazza, Liam Mower and Glenn Graham. The piece is orchestrated by Terry Davies, with cinematic designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and projection design by Duncan McLean.