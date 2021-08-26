Matilda the Musical West End cast unites on first day of rehearsals

They're back, ready to be a little bit naughty!

The cast of the RSC's Matilda the Musical is preparing for a West End return at the Cambridge Theatre – and cameras were in place to mark their first day back in rehearsals!

Based on the 1988 book by Roald Dahl, the piece follows a young girl who discovers she has magical powers. It first opened in Stratford Upon Avon in November 2010, before its West End premiere a year later. This November it will mark ten years in London.

Written by Dennis Kelly, the show has music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and direction by Matthew Warchus. The production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

The stage production Matilda will recommence performances on 16 September 2021 and is currently booking until 13 February 2022.

You can find out who's in the cast here.