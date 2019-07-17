The Man in the White Suit full cast and creative team announced for Bath and West End runs

Full casting and creative team has been announced for The Man in the White Suit, before the show opens at Bath and runs in the West End.

Leading the show will be Stephen Mangan as Sidney Stratton, Kara Tointon as Daphne Birnley and Sue Johnston as Mrs Watson.

They will be joined by Richard Cordery as Birnley, Richard Durden as Sir John, with Delroy Atkinson, Katie Bernstein, Ben Deery, Matthew Durkan, Rina Fatania, Oliver Kaderbhai, Eugene McCoy, Elliott Rennie and Katherine Toy.

The piece will open at the Theatre Royal Bath from 5 September before heading to Wyndham's Theatre in London from 26 September.

Sean Foley directs the production which follows what happens when Sidney Stratton develops a fabric that never gets dirty or wears out. Foley reunites with designer Michael Taylor, who worked on The Ladykillers. Noah and the Whale's Charlie Fink will provide music for the production, with choreography by Lizzi Gee, lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Ben and Max Ringham, fight direction by Alison De Burgh and song arrangements by Phil Bateman.

The Man in the White Suit is based on the play The Flower Within the Bud by Roger MacDougall, which was adapted for the screen by MacDougall, John Dighton and Alexander Mackendrick. The 1951 film starred Alex Guinness, Joan Greenwood and Cecil Parker.