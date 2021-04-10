Mamma Mia! sets August West End return date

Mamma Mia! has revealed its West End reopening date.

The musical, which features the iconic music of Abba, first premiered in 1999 and has been adapted into a hit film starring Meryl Streep, with a sequel released last year starring Lily James.

The show, which runs at the Novello Theatre recently celebrated its 22nd birthday and contains the music of ABBA. It follows a mother and daughter embroiled in a series of romantic trysts.

The stage show is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.

The show will return on 25 August 2021 to the Novello Theatre – with tickets on sale now.

Casting is to be confirmed.