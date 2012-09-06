About this show

Join the ultimate feel-good party at Mamma Mia!, the world’s sunniest and most exhilarating smash-hit musical!



Set on a Greek island paradise, a story of love, friendship and identity is cleverly told through the timeless songs of ABBA.



Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget!



Since premiering in London 20 years ago, this irresistibly funny comedy has thrilled over 54 million people all around the world and there's never been a better time to see this unforgettable musical in the West End, where it all began. Whatever age you are, you can‘t help but have the time of your life at Mamma Mia!