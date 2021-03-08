Make a Difference Trust to release new single featuring stage stars to mark year since venues closed

A new version of Kelly Clarkson's "I Dare You" is being released by the Make A Difference Trust.

Appearing on the video are Aimie Atkinson, Samantha Barks, Sharon D Clarke, Kerry Ellis, Shaun Escoffery, Shanay Holmes, Francesca Jackson, Cassidy Janson, Aisha Jawando, Tosh Wanogho-Maud, Jamie Muscato, Eva Noblezada, Natalie Paris, Jay Perry, Louise Redknapp, Oliver Tompsett, Faye Tozer, Sally Ann Triplett, Rachel Tucker, Marisha Wallace and Layton Williams, with a special appeal made by Vanessa Williams.

Melanie Tranter, Chair of the Make a Difference Trust said: "Since the Make A Difference Trust was established in 2008 the theatre community have joined together with us to raise funds for those less fortunate than themselves. They have entertained us, made us laugh and cheer, sing and stamp our feet in evenings of pure joy. They have given their time, talent and love so generously to raise funds to support those in need.

"Now, it's our turn to support them. Every penny received from this initiative will go directly to theatre professionals in the UK who are affected by the theatre closures as a result of this crisis. We will work tirelessly to ensure grants are paid swiftly, and directly to those in need."

The single, released on 16 March 2021, is produced and mixed by Steve Anderson for 365 Artists with arrangements by Will Sharma, video design by Bruno Collins and creative direction from David Grewcock.