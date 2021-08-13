Watch a performance of "Magic to Do" from Pippin for The Theatre Channel's new episode

The Theatre Channel has released a performance of "Magic to Do" from Pippin – which is set to appear in the next episode of hit series, arriving next month.

A Stephen Schwartz spectacular, the eighth episode arrives on 17 September and features Alice Fearn, Louise Dearman, Christine Allado, Stewart Clarke, Melanie La Barrie and Cedric Neal. It will be narrated by Schwartz.

Directed and choreographed by Fabian Aloise, the show has musical supervision by Michael England.

For those wanting to watch the full show live, Stephen Schwartz and Roger O Hirson's musical runs through to 5 September.

Set in the ‘Summer of Love' of 1967, Pippin follows a young prince with extraordinary dreams and aspirations on his quest to find passion, fulfilment and meaning.

The piece is directed by Steven Dexter in his third staging of the show, with choreography by Nick Winston, musical supervision by Michael Bradley, design by David Shields, musical direction by Chris Ma, lighting by Aaron J Dootson, sound by Keegan Curran and casting by Anne Vosser.

The eight-person version of Pippin stars Ryan Anderson, returning to the role of Pippin, alongside Ian Carlyle as the Leading Player, Alex James-Hatton as Lewis, Daniel Krikler as Charles, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson as Fastrada, Natalie McQueen as Catherine, Genevieve Nicole as Berthe and Jaydon Vijn as Theo.

It was originally directed by Bob Fosse and features songs including "Magic to Do" and "Corner of the Sky". Opening on Broadway in 1972, it transferred to the West End the following year.