Magic Goes Wrong in the West End: exclusive first look

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive look at production photos for the new comedy Magic Goes Wrong, which opens in the West End at the end of the year.

The piece, which is created alongside legendary magical duo Penn and Teller, follows an inept group of magicians trying to perform at a charity event, only for it all to go horribly wrong in typical Mischief Theatre fashion. It runs from 14 December in the West End after an initial run in Salford from 6 to 11 August.

The cast will include Bryony Corrigan as Spitzmaus, Roxy Faridany as Eugenia, Dave Hearn as The Blade, Henry Lewis as Mind Mangler, Henry Shields as Sophisticato, Jonathan Sayer as Mickey and Nancy Zamit as Bear. The piece's ensemble is completed by Natasha Culley, Laurence Pears, Sydney K Smith and Liv Spencer.

Magic Goes Wrong has direction by Adam Meggido, design by Will Bowen, magic consultancy by Ben Hart, costumes by Roberto Surace, movement direction by Ali James, lighting by David Howe, sound by Paul Groothuis, video and projection by Duncan McLean, composition by Steve Brown and associate direction from Hannah Sharkey.

Mischief Theatre's Play That Goes Wrong and Comedy About A Bank Robbery continue to play at the Duchess and Criterion Theatres respectively, while the company's brand new show Groan Ups is about to open at the Vaudeville, before Magic Goes Wrong is performed.